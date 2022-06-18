Follow These Tips To Avoid Cold And Fever in Children During Monsoon

As the monsoon is arriving it is common for children to have cold and fever in the rainy season. If you are a new parent, you may get upset when your child falls sick. According to Kids Health, an online platform for children’s health, sometimes having a fever could be good also. It helps to protect the child from any kind of infection. Actually, the hypothalamus present in the brain works to increase and decrease the body temperature.

Research has found that when the body is attacked by external bacteria, the hypothalamus raises the body temperature, indicating infection. Therefore, if the child is sick or has a fever, then instead of getting worried, keep some important things in mind and take care of them.

Let us know how to keep the child healthy during the monsoon.

1. Record temperature: If your child is having fever, first measure his body temperature with a thermometer. This will help to know whether the temperature has increased or not. For this you can use a manual or digital thermometer. Now whenever the temperature rises, note it throughout the day, so that if you have to consult a doctor, then you can give all the information.

2. Contact doctor: If the child’s temperature is increasing continuously, then you should call the doctor immediately or go to a nearby clinic and get a checkup done.

3. Do your own research first: Sometimes due to the heat of clothes, the temperature seems to be higher than normal. In such a situation, wash their hands and feet and put on soft and light clothes for the child.

4. Take care of food: If the child has a mild fever, do not force-feed him. It would be better if you give him soup, juice and lentil water. This will make them feel better and relaxed.

5. Give a sponge bath: If the child has high fever even after giving the medicine, then you should give him a cold sponge bath. For this you take normal water and dip a towel in it and squeeze it. Wipe the child’s body thoroughly with the cloth. Do not use refrigerator water.

6. Take care of comfort: Many parents turn off the fan, AC and make him wear a lot of clothes to cure the child’s fever. Don’t do that. It would be better if you take care of their comfort and help them to sleep comfortably.

These are a few basic tips parents should take care of if their child is suffering from fever during the monsoons.

