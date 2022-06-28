Follow These Tips to Care for Your Lips in Monsoon

The onset of the rainy season may cause many skin conditions due to change in weather. In order to avoid the adverse impact of seasonal changes on your skin, you should make a few modifications in your skincare routine. Though we never skip on a moisturizer before stepping out of the house, we often ignore our lips. During the rainy days due to the humid weather the barrier function of our skin gets affected and it increases Transepidermal Water Loss (TEWL), which leads to dry skin conditions. The humid air often results in pale-looking lips, which call for extra care.

Here are a few tips for proper lip care during monsoon season, so that you can attain your desired luscious lips.

Moisturise

During monsoon season you must keep your lip balms handy. In case you do not want to invest in lip balms and want to try something more natural, then include

coconut oil in your lip care routine. You can simply apply it to your lips

before going to bed.

Sun protection

Sunscreen is as crucial for your lips as much as it is for your face. This step should never be skipped. Now many brands have released lip balms that include SPF in it. Either you can buy those, or you can simply lather your face with a

generous amount of sunscreen and that shall do the job for you. Often people

struggle with the issue of dark lips and they try fancy products to achieve baby

pink lips. That is the tanning on your lips and can be transformed with time.

Remove makeup before bed

Despite many brands claiming that their lipsticks carry Vitamin E and shea butter, which is an ideal ingredient used by cosmetic companies to soften the skin, you must make sure that you do not wear lipstick while you are going to bed. This is because most lipsticks include some or the other chemicals, which are capable enough to darken your lips. If you wear them overnight, your lips might result in being dry and chapped in the morning.

Exfoliation

Exfoliation not only removes dead skins but also improves blood circulation to your lips, making them appear more plump and healthy. But you must keep in mind that this step should only be done once a week, as the skin on our lips is very sensitive. Using lip scrubs can help you get rid of the dead skin, but frequent scrubbing may make your skin appear pale and dull.

