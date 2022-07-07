Follow These Tips to Control Postpartum Hair Loss

Many women face the issue of excessive hair loss after a few months after having a baby. During pregnancy and after the delivery, the body of a woman undergoes several hormonal changes. This also affects the hair growth and in certain cases causes hair loss.

New moms generally face excessive hair fall almost after three to five months of giving birth. This is quite normal and the condition may continue for a few months, according to experts.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee recently shared a video of a few tips to control postpartum hair loss on Instagram. “If you have just delivered a baby I have a tip for the new mothers. Generally, what happens is after delivery women tend to lose a lot of hair within the first three months to six months of delivery. There are multiple reasons for that, declining hormone levels are the main reason," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CfQYEzkJpDQ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

She also suggested that new mothers should not stop taking iron and calcium supplements prescribed by their gynecologist. The nutritionist advised the new mothers to take adequate diet and to increase intake of protein while avoiding ghee and carbohydrates.

“Here’s a tip: Taking in iron, calcium, B-vitamins, and magnesium supplements is extremely important during this phase. It is a good idea to ensure you incorporate adequate protein into your diet. In addition to this, take adequate rest and don’t stress and your hair fall will be in check," Mukherjee added.

Here are a few more tips that you can follow to reduce hair loss after delivery.

Eat right

Include fruits, vegetables and healthy protein in your diet to make sure your body is receiving enough nutrients. Avoid chemical products

Take care of your hair, and use shampoo when you really need it. Use a wide-tooth comb to minimise excessive tangling. Try to use natural products on hair rather than chemical hair products. Reduce stress and sleep more

The expert also suggested that new mothers need to stress less and have adequate sleep.

