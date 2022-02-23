Follow These Tips To Have a Balanced And Healthy Diet

One of the most essential things you can do to safeguard your health is to eat a nutritious and balanced diet. You can avoid many diseases by your lifestyle choices and habits. Eating a nutritious meal and being physically active ensures good health.

However, some people sacrifice nutritious meals in order to cut costs. Not getting enough important nutrients in your diet might be harmful to your health. Well, you don’t need to worry. We are here to tell you how to have a healthy and balanced meal on your plate. Just keep these things in mind.

Consume a variety of foods.

Eating a diverse range of foods from each of the five major food categories in the right proportions helps in keeping you healthy. This fills the body with a variety of nutrients, supports overall health and can help minimise the risk of disease - all while keeping your diet tasty.

Many items that are commonly seen in modern diets do not fall into one of the five food categories. These 5 food groups are:

Vegetables and beans or legumes

Fruits

Lean meats, poultry products, nuts and seeds

Grains, mostly whole grain

Dairy products, mostly with reduced fat

Include Vitamins and minerals in your diet

Micronutrients are vitamins and minerals present in foodstuff that enrich your body and aid in your overall health. They are necessary for your overall wellness. Choosing meals high in vitamins and minerals daily is a good way of remaining healthy.

It is advised to include eight types of vitamins— vitamin A, C, B1, B2, B3, B6, B12, and folate (vitamin B9)—in your regular diet. You should also include eight types of minerals like calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, iodine, zinc and selenium. Molybdenum, along with protein and sugar-free foods, should also be included in your food to remain healthy.

Don’t starve yourself

Some people quit eating in order to reduce weight. This might result in a nutritional shortage in the body. You may fall sick. Immunity might deteriorate if adequate nutrients are not supplied. You may lose weight by eating a range of nutritious foods, which will also help you shed pounds and provide your body with enough nutrients. To reduce weight, pick low-calorie, low carbohydrate meals. This will also help you stay fit.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

