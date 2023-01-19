Follow These Tips To Prevent Blood Pressure Fluctuation During Winters

Seasonal changes have adverse effects on our bodies. Winters not only bring with them the possibility of viral infections along with fever, cold and cough but also affect our blood pressure levels. From our dietary routines to physical activity levels, one needs to monitor everything and do it right, if we want to avoid BP fluctuation issues during winter.

Making smart lifestyle choices and avoiding sedentary habits, fatty foods and lethargy can help you have a better health outlook during winter. Stepping out in the sun, exercising and having fruits and vegetables in abundance can help control your BP naturally.

How To Avoid Rise In Blood Pressure In Winter

Some simple tips and tricks can help you maintain healthy blood pressure levels during the winter season. According to Hindustan Times, these are the tips one can follow:

No junk food

Avoid fast food as it can increase your cholesterol levels, eventually causing blood pressure to rise above the healthy limit.

Limit alcohol and caffeine intake

Decreasing caffeine and alcohol consumption will help you decrease heat loss from the body, as the increase of it can lead to high blood pressure. Drink lots of water and stay hydrated.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a necessary supplement for people to maintain healthy amounts of the mineral in the body. Winters can cause vitamin deficiency, leading to high blood pressure.

Protection against pollution

Areas of severe pollution can trigger the release of endothelium hormone in the body which leads to an increase in blood pressure levels.

Regular exercise/physical activity

Exercising every day for 30-45 minutes or indulging in sports and physical activities for the same duration can help you improve your blood pressure levels and maintain them at healthy limits. A sedentary lifestyle o can make you obese and cause disorders related to weight gain, one of which is blood pressure.

Appropriate clothing

Wearing warm clothes during winter can prevent heat loss from the body. Heat loss can lead to high blood pressure.

