Follow These Tips to Sleep Better at Night

Sleep has a direct effect on our health. If we are not able to sleep properly, then apart from health, our heart and mind are also affected badly. Lack of good sleep means we do not feel refreshed even when we are awake. There are times when our sleep is obstructed at night time and again. And, this affects the quality of almost all of our work is affected by it. All this happens due to some habits related to our lifestyle and food habits. Let us tell you that the main reason for not being able to sleep or having a disturbed sleep can also be the food you eat before sleeping at night.

That’s why you need to know what things you should not consume before sleeping. Let’s know about it.

>Do not consume caffeine at night

Caffeine contains substances that keep us awake and keep our brains active. Even to negate the urge of sleeping, people often take caffeinated drinks like tea or coffee, etc., due to which they do not sleep for hours. Therefore, avoid taking caffeinated things a few hours before bedtime.

Though, a limited amount of carbohydrates does not cause problems in falling asleep. However, consuming too much of these can disrupt our sleep by changing our metabolism. It can also make us feel restless. Therefore, just before bedtime, food items that are rich in carbohydrates like rice, pasta, chips, banana, apple, potato, or any other kind of cereal should not be taken.

>Avoid protein foods

Taking food with a good amount of protein such as meat or pulses or fish and eggs etc before sleeping will hinder your sleep. This puts strain on your digestive system. Therefore, avoid eating high-protein foods right before bedtime.

>Avoid Chocolate

After a meal, some people enjoy chocolate as a dessert. Chocolate, like tea and coffee, has a significant quantity of caffeine. It keeps your mind engaged, which means you don’t get enough sleep or the sleep often breaks. Therefore, chocolate containing caffeine should not be consumed shortly before going to sleep at night.

