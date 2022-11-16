Follow These Tips While Cooking Pulses To Get Rid Of Bloating And Gas

Indian food is incomplete without pulses such as beans, peas, and legumes. They are rich in protein and fibre content. Pulses have become a staple diet in all parts of the country as they are the most economical and sustainable source of protein loaded with a host of health benefits. However, many people experience gas, bloating, cramping, and indigestion after eating pulses like dal, chickpeas, rajma (kidney beans) and other kinds of dry beans.

According to Mumbai-based Ayurveda expert, Dr Dimple Jangda, pulses contain large amounts of indigestible carbohydrates, phytic acid and oligosaccharides. Hence, when consumed these pulses cause gas, bloating, cramping, and indigestion, reported the Indian Express.

Dr Vidhi Dhingra, senior dietician, vHealth by Aetna was quoted by the Indian Express that pulses have the tendency to irritate the stomach lining and can result in the formation of gas. This symptom arises because pulses contain large amounts of indigestible carbohydrates.

Due to these properties, pulses require special processing techniques before eating and are difficult to digest. Traditional societies have digested beans for thousands of years and have increased the digestibility of the pulses through slow-food techniques. Hence opting for traditional cultures can go a long way, according to Dr Jangda.

Now let’s know these traditional cultures to boost our digestibility:

Soaking beans for a minimum of 12 hours, up to even 24 hours will help eliminate phytic acid.

Sprouting pulses like lentils and chickpeas for 48 hours will make it easy to digest.

Soaking should be done in warm, alkaline water. Additionally, squeeze the lemon in the water, and don’t forget to change the water often.

While cooking the pulses try to keep them at low heat for a long time. Wondering why? Because pulses take time to break down those hard-to-digest fibres.

The most basic rule to walk after lentils should not be ignored. You can swap lentils and spilled beans as they are easier to digest than chickpeas, urad dal and rajma.

