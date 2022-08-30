Follow These Vastu Rules to Worship Lord Ganesha And Attract Prosperity

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with huge pomp and shows in many states across India. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will begin on August 31 and will conclude with the visarjan of the idol on September 9.

The elephant-head deity is considered to be the God of happiness, wisdom and prosperity. Before starting a new venture in life, people usually seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha, as he is known as the remover of all obstacles.

Many people install the idol of Lord Ganesh at home on Ganesh Chaturthi, but sometimes they miss out on the importance of placing the idol in the right spot. Here are a few Vastu principles that you should follow if you wish to worship Ganesha at your home.

1. Posture of idol

Getting an idol of Ganpati Bappa in a sitting position or Lalitasana is considered ideal. The sitting posture of Ganesha demonstrates calm and composure and it brings peace to the home. But, if you want luxury, comfort and wealth, the idol of Lord Ganesh in a reclining position should be worshipped at home. For the installation of idols at puja pandals, a standing Ganpati is considered auspicious.

2. Direction of Trunk

Vastu principles suggest that the trunk of the sitting Ganesha should be in the left direction. It symbolises happiness and success. It’s difficult to please Lord Ganesh when you worship an idol with a right-tilted trunk, according to Vastu.

3. Direction of the Idol

After you bring the idol home, remember to place Lord Ganesha in the West, North or Northeast direction. As per Vastu experts, making the idol face the North direction is considered auspicious as Lord Shiva is considered to reside in that direction. Make sure that the back of the idol is facing the main entrance or exit of your home. Do not place the idol facing south as it is likely to attract bad vibes.

4. Placement of the idol

As per Vastu, there are few places at home where the idol should not be placed. Some of them are - the bedroom, the garage, the laundry room and under the stairs. A garage is a vacant spot and is considered inauspicious for worshipping Lord Ganesh.

5. Mooshak and Modak

Lord Ganesha’s vahana is a mooshak (mouse) and Modak or Ladoo is the favourite prasad or offering of the deity. While buying the idol make sure that Lord Ganesh should have Modak in his hand and a mouse should be accompanying him.

