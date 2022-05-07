Follow This Recipe To Make Punjabi Style Bhindi Masala At Home

Ladies’ Finger or Bhindi is a common vegetable in almost all households. Many people like different dishes of Bhindi but a few don’t like this vegetable. However, Punjabi style Bhindi masala is a delicious preparation which will be liked by all.

Here is the simple recipe to prepare Punjabi style Bhindi Masala at home and it can be prepared as a main dish for lunch or dinner.

Ingredients:

Bhindi - 250 grams

Tomato - 1

Onion - 1

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Coriander Powder - 1 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp

Amchur - 1/4 tsp

Kasuri methi - 1/2 tsp

Chaat masala - 1/4 tsp

Garam Masala - 1/4 tsp

oil - as required

Salt - as per taste

Procedure:

Step 1: To make Punjabi Style Bhindi Masala, first wash the Bhindi. After that, chop it and keep it in a bowl. Also, chop tomatoes and onions.

Step 2: Now put some oil in a pan and keep it to heat on medium flame. When the oil becomes hot, add chopped bhindi and fry it lightly till the sliminess is gone. Then take out the fried Bhindi on a plate and keep it aside.

Step 3: Now put some more oil in the pan and add cumin seeds and let it splutter. Add chopped onions and fry till it becomes light brown.

Step 4: After this, add ginger-garlic paste to the oil and fry for 1-2 minutes.

Step 5: Add tomatoes and fry for a minute more. Then add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric and mix it and let it cook for some more time.

Step 6: Now add garam masala, kasoori methi, amchur, chaat masala to the onion and tomato mix. Add salt as per taste and fry it.

Step 7: When the masala is cooked well and oil gets separated, add Bhindi and cover the pan. Let it cook for around 5 minutes.

Step 8: When the Bhindi is cooked well, then turn off the flame.

Now the Punjabi style hindi masala is ready and it can be served with roti or paratha.

