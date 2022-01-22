Follow This Simple Recipe to Make Moong-Methi Chilla for Diabetes Patients

Moong chilla (pancake) is considered a favourite food among all age groups for its quality and taste. The crispy and delicious chilla is among the easiest-cooked breakfast meals. Plain or stuffed with pulses and spice chilla can help you in maintaining weight. It is also a diabetic-friendly breakfast meal that can be made easily at home.

Diabetes patients have to avoid many foods and it becomes a tough task to cook healthy and tasty food for them. Doctors suggest them to have food with low calories, low in carbohydrates, and fibre-rich ones. The diabetic-friendly diet should also have protein-rich food. Moong and methi chilla is the perfect food that fits in the nutrition bill of a healthy diet for a diabetes patient. Moong is an excellent plant-based source of protein, while methi controls diabetes.

Ingredients:

Advertisement

Half cup sprouted moong, half cup methi leaves, half spoon of gram flour, 2 finely chopped green chilies, salt, a pinch of asafoetida and oil.

Recipe:

Step 1: Properly wash the sprouted moong with water.

Step 2: Grind green chilies, asafoetida and sprouted moong in a mixer and prepare a paste. If you want you can also grind methi along with these three things. Otherwise, methi leaves can also be finely chopped.

Step 3: Now mix gram flour and salt in a bowl and mix the paste. Stir this solution well and whip it to make it frothy. This will help in making fluffy chilla.

Step 4: Heat some oil on a non-stick pan and spread it all over the pan.

Step 5: Spread chilla paste in the shape of a round flat bread.

Step 6: Now, roast cheela paste from one side and cook it from the other side as well.

Step 7: If you want, you can also add more vegetables to it. Serve it with green chutney.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.