Follow This Simple Technique To Pick, Peel, And Cut An Avocado

Avocados is a superfood that is pretty easy to include in your diet. Filled with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats this fruit has a myriad of health benefits. Whether you want to add them to guacamole dips or use them as a filling for wraps, avocados are versatile. Yet peeling and slicing an avocado is not as easy as it might seem.

As you may well know there is no one correct method of doing it. Even so, if you want a quicker, cleaner, and easier chef Kunal Kapoor has you covered. As this fruit has a large pit and dark leathery skin, it needs a bit of effort to properly dissect it. Kunal shared a video on his Instagram account which demonstrated the steps to cut a ripe avocado.

Captioning the post, Kunal Kapoor wrote, “1 nahi 2 tareeke avocado ko cut karne ke. Dekho. Seekho. Cut Karo. Khaao (Not one, but there are two ways of cutting an avocado. Watch, cut, and eat)." Check it out here:

Step 1: On a cutting board, cut the ripe avocado lengthwise around the seed.

Step 2: Make sure the knife reaches the seed, then rotate the avocado with one hand while holding the knife horizontally in the other. You should be able to split the avocado in half.

Step 3: Gently twist the fruit open with both hands.

Step 4: Remove the avocado seed by stabbing it with the knife and pulling it out.

Step 5: Chop it into smaller pieces. Use your thumb to carefully peel the avocado’s skin.

The celebrity chef also shared an alternative way:

Follow the first four steps of the above-mentioned method. You can then continue with the alternative method, which is, to take a spoon and scoop out the inside of the avocado. This shall bring it out as a whole

In case you are wondering how this versatile fruit can aid your health. Here are 5 health benefits of consuming avocado:

Anti-inflammatory properties

Avocados are high in anti-inflammatory compounds. They contain a high concentration of omega-3 fatty acids, phytosterols, and plant hormones such as beta-sitosterol and stigmasterol.

Helps to lose weight

Avocado is known to aid in weight loss. Due to dietary fibers, it is widely used in diets aimed to help you lose those inches. The fruit helps you feel full for a long time. It is also low in carbs.

Regulates blood pressure

Avocado is high in minerals, particularly potassium and sodium, which help to keep your blood pressure in check. Stable blood pressure reduces the risk of cardiovascular conditions like a heart attack or stroke.

Keep your heart healthy

Avocado contains beta-sitosterol, a natural plant sterol. Regular intake of it and other plant sterols aids in the maintenance of healthy cholesterol levels. They also aid in keeping your heart arteries and veins in good condition.

Better Your Vision

The monounsaturated fatty acids aid in the absorption of other useful fat-soluble antioxidants, such as beta-carotene. This may help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

