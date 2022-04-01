Fond of Travelling? Here's What We Suggest for Your Next Trip

The Covid-19 lockdown felt like an eternity for those who are always up for road trips. Road trippers have been waiting to get behind the wheel, and now that the lockdowns have ended, they have already started planning. However, for those who have yet to decide the next road to take or who do not want to repeat the same trip, we have got you covered.

Mumbai to Goa:

A trip to Goa is considered the most sought-after in India. A road trip from Mumbai to Goa provides you with the scenic beauty of sparkling waterfalls and hills. The journey from Mumbai to Goa by road takes around 10 hours to 12 hours and promises to be a thrill ride.

Puri to Konark:

The road trip from Puri to Konark offers you glimpses of the rich cultural heritage of Odisha. If you wish to cover the distance between Puri to Konark on a bike, you can easily rent one.

Ahmedabad to Rann of Kutch:

Ahmedabad to Rann Of Kutch is around a 7-8 hours drive. The trip to Rann Of Kutch lets you have a closer look at the tradition and culture of Gujarat.

Guwahati to Tawang:

The road trip from Guwahati to Tawang is one of the most mesmerising road trips in India.

If you are always up for an adventure, then plan a trip from Guwahati to Tawang. Tawang lies in Arunachal Pradesh and is situated at an altitude of about 2,669 meters above sea level. Tawang is a Buddhist heritage site. The road trip from Guwahati to Tawang passes through snow-laden hills, shimmering lakes, and lush forests in winter.

Mumbai to Pune: If you are a Mumbaikar, a road trip from Mumbai to Pune is your weekend getaway. These two cities in Maharashtra are situated at a distance of 200 kilometres. The Mumbai Pune highway offers breathtaking scenery of the Western Ghats.

