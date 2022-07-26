3 Amazing Gin-Based Cocktail Ideas That You Need To Execute This Weekend

Gin has got to be one of the most versatile alcohols given how blendable and subtle it mostly is. You can pair gin with almost anything in the world and it will still taste amazing.

However, why risk mixing gin with “anything" when we have got some solid tried and tested suggestions for you? And no, these three ideas do not include Gin and Tonic.

The key to making a successful gin-based cocktail is to not overpower the taste of the alcohol with another flavour. And a little insider’s tip, simply avoid using more than 50 ml of gin in any cocktail that you are prepping until advised otherwise.

Elderflower Collins

This has got such a beautiful European rustic flavour in it that you will straight away be transported to the countryside, imagining yourself sipping this brilliant mixture.

Ingredients:

50ml gin

20ml lemon juice

10ml sugar syrup

10ml elderflower cordial

soda water, for topping up

herb sprigs, to garnish

Method:

You need to shake the gin with the lemon juice, sugar and a dash of elderflower cordial in a cocktail shaker.

Then, pour over rock ice and top up with soda water.

Finish it up by garnishing it with a tiny sprig of your favourite herb.

Martini

Most of us associate gin with a martini and even the likes of someone like Blake Lively have demonstrated how one should be drinking a martini through her films over time and again.

Ingredients:

60ml gin

dry vermouth, to taste

1 strip of lemon peel, to garnish

Method:

For this one, we are not going to tell you how to do it but rather our favourite will. And trust us, nobody does it like her.

Fogcutter

It is exactly as fancy as you imagine it to be. Fogcutter is known to be one of the oldest gin-based cocktails in the world that kind of lost its sheen in the 80s but is now back with a bang.

Ingredients:

20ml gin

20ml brandy

20ml rum

40ml orange juice

20ml lemon juice

15ml almond syrup

5ml sherry

Method:

Start by adding gin, brandy, rum, orange and lemon juices into a shaker

Then add the almond syrup and stir to combine.

Lastly, shake it well and pour over the sherry.

Always serve in a tall glass filled with ice.

