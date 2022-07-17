3 One Pot Meal Ideas That Are Super Easy to Whip Up

Tired of spending all your free time in the kitchen trying to cook something extra special for your family over the weekend? You are not the only one which is why we are here to give you three easy recipes that you can cook within no time and go back to being lazy or doing other things that interest you.

One-Pot Chicken Meal

If you are an ardent non-vegetarian then this can be your go-to dinner or lunch any day of the week. It is filled with protein and other important nutrients.

Ingredients:-

Whole chicken

Olive oil

Vegetable stock

Miso paste

Lemons

Ginger

Mushrooms

Thyme

Bay leaves

Chilli pepper

Garlic

Method:-

Season the whole chicken with salt and black pepper.

In a pot add some oil and place the chicken. Cook until golden and crispy.

Remove the chicken.

Add in the pot, garlic, ginger, lemon strips and chilli pepper. Stir fry for 5 min.

Add in the mushrooms, bay leaves, thyme, miso paste, and vegetable stalk.

Now put the whole chicken in the pot.

Put the pot in the preheated oven to 180 C for 20 minutes.

Take out the chicken and serve hot.

One-Pot Slurpy Italian Soup

Feeling a little fancy today and have no idea what you can do to satiate your taste buds? Here is a soup that will give you a warm hug this monsoon and make you feel oh-so-fancy at the same time.

Ingredients:-

Tomato paste

Tomato

Vegetable stock

Olive oil

Thyme

Celery

Bay leaves

Garlic

Soaked Grains

Onion

Zucchini

Fennel seeds

Carrot

Parmesan cheese

Chilli pepper

Method:-

In a pan, pour the oil and add onions, garlic, chillies and celery. Add salt and pepper. Cook until tender and translucent.

Add Fennel seeds, bay leaves, thyme and tomato paste. Cook for 5-6 min.

Now put in the sliced tomatoes and vegetable stock.

Add zucchini, carrots, and the soaked grains. Cook until tender, or for 10 min.

Turn off the heat. Add grated parmesan cheese.

Garnish with fresh basil.

Serve hot.

One-Pot Creamy Vegetable Curry

If you are bored of stirring your same old Indian curries then join the gang to welcome this brilliant continental vegetable curry which has a slight middle-eastern and Indian kick to it.

Ingredients:-

Cilantro

Cumin seeds

Garlic

Chillies

Shallots

Lime leaves

Lemon grass

Olive oil

Ginger

Onion

Tofu

Fish sauce

Bok choy

Coconut milk

Sweet potato

Red bell paper

Zucchini

Carrot

Green beans

Sweet potato

Salt and black pepper

Method:-

In a mixer-grinder, put sliced ginger, onion, green chillies, shallot, lemon grass, fresh cilantro, cumin seeds, and diced garlic and add a little bit of olive oil. Blend well to form a thick green paste.

For the soup, take a pan and add oil. Heat over the medium flame.

Put sliced onions, and add salt and black pepper. Stir until golden fry.

Add the green paste and coconut milk. Mix well.

Put all the veggies – carrots, sweet potatoes, lemon grass, red bell paper, green beans, zucchini and tofu and fish sauce, followed by bok choy.

Let cook for 10 min.

Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot.





