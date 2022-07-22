Differences Between Organic Food And Natural Food: All You Need to Know

In pursuit of a healthy diet we often look for the best ingredients to fulfill our nutrition. While shopping for ingredients you may have come across organic and natural food items. Though they may sound pretty similar, the difference between the two is quite vast. So let us know the differences between the two in detail.

Organic Food:

Food items that are made or cultivated without the use of toxic pesticides, antibiotics, artificial growth hormones, chemical fertilizers, sewage sludge or irradiation are called organic food. According to Healthline, in order to be labelled organic, a food product must be free of artificial food additives as well. This includes artificial sweeteners, preservatives, colouring or flavouring agents, and monosodium glutamate (MSG).

Organically grown crops tend to use natural fertilisers like manure to improve plant growth. Animals reared organically are not given antibiotics or hormones.

It is believed that organically grown food is more nutritious. This is most likely due to natural variation in food handling and production. However, it should be noted that since organic foods are not mass-produced as natural foods, they are more expensive.

According to a study, organic plants do not rely on chemical pesticide sprays to protect themselves, but rather produce more of their own protective compounds, namely antioxidants.

Natural Food:

Unlike organic food, natural food does not abide by a strict definition. According to Organic Facts, Natural food labels are normally used freely by manufacturers due to lack of adequate guidelines. However, as the term suggests, these foods are likely to be less processed than other food items. Since it is minimally processed, many natural food items with high water content will have a shorter shelf life. However, natural food is still better than highly processed food that may affect your health in the long run.

