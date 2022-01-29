Assume you and your loved one have finally met after a lengthy separation and want to make the most of it. But what if you feel bloated at the same time? Well, it’s going to be the end of a great evening. Here is a list of foods to avoid before having sex.

>Cauliflower

Say no to this vegetable. Cauliflowers result in bloating as they contain a lot of complex sugars. A lot of methane is generated by the body to digest these complex sugars.

>Beans

Beans can also make you feel gassy and bloated. It is best to have it in the afternoon rather than at dinner.

>Popcorn

Munching a packet of popcorn while watching a movie may seem to be a good idea. However, you will wish to stay away from it as it contains harmful chemicals. These chemicals decrease testosterone levels in men. Thus, it leads to a reduction in their sperm count also.

>Energy and carbonated beverages

Carbonated drinks should be avoided for the same reason you have avoided cauliflower and beans. Energy drinks with a high dose of caffeine should also be avoided as they can make you feel exhausted.

>Oatmeal

Oatmeal lowers your sex drive and makes you feel bloated.

>French Fries

French fries should also be avoided in some cases. The trans fat present in these meals reacts with testosterone levels and reduces blood circulation. These types of foods are even more harmful to men suffering from low blood pressure.

>Cheese

Many of us feel immense cravings for cheese. Its smooth taste on pizza and pasta makes us crave it even more. However, it should be strongly avoided as it causes bloating and fattening.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

