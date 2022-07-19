Foods To Eat for Glowing Skin Throughout The Year

Maintaining glowing skin doesn’t come from a bottle. The truth be told, it starts from within. Our skin reflects our food choices. A nourished body is the perfect answer to a glowing skin.

Whether it is treating acne, fighting against premature aging, or reducing the appearance of wrinkles, the right diet can be an asset. Certain healthy foods can provide your body with the proper mechanism to strengthen and build healthy tissues.

So, what should you eat to get that glowing skin you want?

We are what we eat- while keeping skin health in mind, certain nutrients must be incorporated into our diet to maintain healthy, glowing, and supple skin

Include Vitamin C-rich foods such as berries, guavas, kiwis, oranges, broccoli, and bell peppers for boosting the production of collagen

“Vitamin A-rich foods such as carrots, pumpkin, tomatoes, and sweet potatoes for preventing wrinkles and breakouts," says Aman Puri, Nutritionist & Founder, Steadfast Nutrition

Vitamin E from almonds, pumpkins seeds, sunflower seeds and others to improve the cellular functioning of the skin

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as fatty fishes, walnuts, avocados, olives, and flax seeds should be eaten

“Avoiding inflammatory foods like gluten, dairy, and processed foods can help you get clear skin, especially if you are intolerant to them," says functional nutritionist, Mugdha Pradhan, CEO & Founder, iThrive. For clear, glowing skin, drink plenty of water and add fruits to your diet. Furthermore, include Vitamin C in your diet by either having lemon water or coconut water every day.

