Foods You Must Eat if You Are Addicted To Smoking

Smoking is one of the leading causes of cancer and claims millions of lives every year across the globe. However, giving up smoking is extremely difficult as the nicotine in tobacco is highly addictive.

If you too are unable to quit this toxic habit, here are some foods that you should consume on a regular basis to mitigate the effects of smoking.

>Lemons

If you are a smoker, you should regularly include citrus fruits in your diet. Oranges, sweet lemons, and other citrus fruits are essential to cleanse nicotine, which remains in your body for several days.

It is also recommended that smokers drink ginger tea, as ginger is extremely beneficial to health when used in cooking.

>Dry Fruits

Your blood vessels constrict when you smoke. The vitamins present in dry fruits helps in maintaining healthy blood circulation, which lowers the risk of heart disease.

Smoking regularlydepletes the levels of vitamins A and C in your body. Consuming carrots regularly can help maintain a healthy balance of vitamins A, C, and K. Carrots include high amounts of betacryptoxanthin, a carotenoid that reduces the risk of lung cancer.

Vitamin C, found in amla, citrus fruits, pineapple, guava, etc., is important as it can effectively help in neutralising the free radicals that smoking creates in the body. Consuming fruits that are rich in Vitamin C boosts your immunity.

>Cranberries

Cranberries include a chemical known as non-dialyzable material (NDM) that carries antiviral and cleansing properties and fights viruses that affect the lungs.

>Keeping yourself hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is crucial in this regard, as smoking dehydrates the body and water helps in the removal of nicotine.

Smoking frequently weakens bones, which is why getting enough zinc, calcium, and magnesium is important for regular smokers. Foods such as seeds and nuts, brown rice, and dairy are rich in these minerals.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

