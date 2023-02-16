For A Healthy Living, Follow These Tips By Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Planning to get back on track for a healthy life can sound intimidating and overwhelming. If you feel the same then you aren’t alone. Thinking about how to work out, what to eat and where to start can intimidate anyone. But all you need to keep in mind is, to begin with, the basics.

You can initiate the basics by improving your sleep patterns, incorporating minimal stretching in your schedule, focusing on keeping your digestion healthy, and consuming food with benefits. To help you get a better understanding of the same, we have pulled together some of the posts by Bollywood’s favourite nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who exhibits how one can attain the basics:

Habits for good sleep

An eight-hour of sleep is crucial for over well-being. Despite being overstated, rarely have we succeeded in achieving the same. But nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a post with a lengthy caption, explaining a few habits that can help you in achieving good sleep. And those habits are fixing your bedtime, “warm water bath with neem leaves/ nutmeg", and rubbing “ghee on the soles of your feet." Explaining why one needs to fix their bedtime, Rujuta revealed that it will help “your body to be in sync with the natural rhythms." The nutritionist added that it “improves digestion and helps prevent diseases or ageing." Talking about bathing in warm water with neem leaves and nutmegs at night, Rujuta said that these ingredients will leave you feeling “calm, strong in your mind" and also help in optimising your sleep. On the other hand, rubbing ghee on the soles of your feet will lead to improved sleep quality, resulting in allowing you “to wake up feeling fresh as a daisy."

Foods that keep digestion healthy

In case you are planning to begin your health, fitness, and wellness journey, you should avoid thinking of jumping to a strict diet, at least initially. However, one needs to keep their digestion healthy from the beginning. As per Rujuta, there are some foods that can help you in doing the same. Just after your lunch, you can have a glass of buttermilk with Asafoetida and Himalayan black salt. This good source of probiotics and Vitamin B12 will help you in cutting down “bloating, gas and ease IBS symptoms." Rujuta also advises having a spoon of chawanprash during bedtime, as this will help your immune system. Having methi laddoo made with jaggery, ghee, and dry ginger puts an end to stomach cramps and constipation.

Consume food with benefits

While you can treat your taste buds sometimes, instead of eating it all, make sure that the food you are consuming has some or the other health benefits. Rujuta advises you to eat at least one millet bhakri every day, as “millets are a rich source of many vitamins, minerals, and fibre." While explaining how one can add millet to their diet, Rujuta reveals that you can make chapati with it and eat it with dal or sabzi. Concluding her lengthy caption, Rujuta informed the users that despite being very healthy, millets are not a substitute for wheat chapati and rice, which you must continue consuming.

Yoga for aches and pain recovery

Pain and aches seem to be the part and parcel of the working class. Keeping the same in mind Rujuta shares an asana that includes three stretches which are extremely critical for good health. The expert suggests that “no one should be spending a day" without the Suptapadangushtasana series. Sharing the video, wherein she demonstrates the three stretches, Rujuta says that in a bid to attain better results, one must do this stretch twice a day. Practicing the Suptapadangushtasana series will help in undoing the damages like lower body jams, and other pains.

