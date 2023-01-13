For an Unique Holiday Experience, Check Out These Houseboat Destinations.

Houseboat vacations in India should undoubtedly be on your bucket list if you want to travel in a distinctive way and on your own terms. These rides will provide you an unforgettable experience and bring you closer to the natural world. For your convenience, we’ve included some of India’s most stunning houseboat locations below.

Srinagar:

Srinagar must be at the top of our list because it boasts of providing its visitors with a unique houseboat (shikara) experience. We guarantee that the shikaras will enhance the quality of your vacation. Dal Lake offers a variety of shikaras from which you can select based on your preferences. We think the houseboats are just attractive, and you can choose one that ensures lovely views of the area. Kerala:

This stunning location is known for its abundant foliage, amazing views, and, of course, houseboats, in addition to the backwaters. Get on a traditional Keralan houseboat (kettuvallam) and travel to some of the best locations around. The overnight tours and trips through the backwaters on these houseboats are also well-known. Goa:

Goa is without a doubt one of the most popular beach locations in the nation. You may not realise this, but Goa also provides houseboating opportunities. Well, houseboat excursions on the Chapora and Mandovi rivers can provide some of the best memories in Goa. Authentic Goan cuisine will be served to you throughout your stay on a houseboat that will mostly cruise a backwater area for a day. Udupi:

You can travel in style by renting a houseboat and visiting the Swarna River while in Udupi. You will pass through towns, coconut plantations, and beautiful river settings on the excursion. These classic houseboats in the Keralan style are furnished with all contemporary conveniences and security features. Tarkarli:

It is the only backwater area in Maharashtra, and one of the best things about it is that you can go houseboating there. So, if you’ve been wishing to have a lavish holiday, Tarkali is the place to go because houseboat rides there will elevate your experience. In just a few hours, travel through the backwaters while enjoying all the comforts you can imagine. Sundarbans:

One of Kolkata’s most naturally beautiful areas is the Sundarbans, where you may also board a houseboat for a tranquil experience. You will pass through mangrove swamps. From the luxury of your houseboat, you may take in the thrill of observing several unique birds and animals in the Sundarban forests. Due to the improved amenities aboard these boats, you won’t need to worry about the weather either.

