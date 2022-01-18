For Digestion Issues to Stress, Black Salt Mixed in Water Brings Relief

Black salt has its benefits to human health, and it is often used in chaat papdi and boondi raita in our homes. But you might be unaware of the fact that drinking black saltwater is much more beneficial than a normal intake of black salt. Black salt water helps eliminate various problems in your body. It is a rich source of calcium, potassium and magnesium that boost immunity in the human body. Intake of a fixed quantity of black saltwater every day can be effective against diabetes.

Here are some benefits of black saltwater:

Helps in Digestion

Health experts claim that drinking black salt water every morning on an empty stomach helps in the digestion of food. It increases the enzymes that digest the hydrochloric acid and proteins in the stomach.

Black salt water reduces obesity

The unwanted increase in weight has become a problem for most people, but if you drink black salt water every morning on an empty stomach, you will lose weight in a few months. It has anti-obesity properties that help you lose weight.

Drinking black saltwater benefits diabetics

Doctors advise diabetic patients to reduce the quantity of sugar and salt but if the right amount of black salt is consumed, it doesn’t cause any harm. The presence of sodium in black salt is less than normal salt, which is beneficial to diabetics.

Gives relief from heartburn and gas

Drinking lukewarm water with black salt in it can eliminate the problem of constipation as it is the major reason for gas and heartburn.

Black salt water reduces stress

Drinking black salt water will reduce the stress hormones called cortisol and adrenaline. It is generally caused due to the lack of proper sleep leading to other problems in the body.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

