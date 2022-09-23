For Flexible And Strong Spine, Perform These Yoga Asanas At Home

Back pain increases with poor posture while sitting or slouching during working hours or when watching TV shows on the couch. In our daily life, we often forget to give our body- a good stretch. As a result, the spine turns stiff and loses its fluidity. The health of the spine also has an effect on the organs and hence it proves the adage - “You are only as young as your spine is flexible".

Here are a few yoga exercises you must perform for relief from back pain.

1. Flexion (forward bend)

The flexion movement brings the spine down and is also referred to as forward bend. You can try the child’s pose. It involves a gentle stretch for the back, hips, thighs, and ankles and can help relieve back pain.

2. Extension (Back Bend)

Spinal extension movement lengthens the spine upwards and backwards also known as a backbend. This movement strengthens the spine and opens up the chest and shoulder muscles. Try Dhanurasana or bow pose as this exercise is known for improving posture.

3. Rotation (seated twists)

Rotation or Axial rotation is a movement that twists the spine. This helps in lubricating the spine and increases its range of motion. Ardha Matsyendrasana or Half Lord of the Fish is an excellent axial rotation exercise.

4. Lateral Flexion (side bend)

This movement bends the body to the left or to the right. The triangle pose is a perfect example of lateral flexion.

5. Axial Extension

It helps in straightening the spine and allowing a greater expansion for breathing. You can try the upward salute pose.

