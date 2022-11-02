For Healthy and Glowing Skin, Add Lemon to Your Skincare Routine

We all are more or less aware of the health benefits of lemon. But do you know lemons can also benefit our skin a great deal? Yes, you heard that right. This citrus fruit is an excellent source of Vitamin C, which helps keep the skin healthy. Lemon also has antioxidant properties that help against all kinds of skin issues.

Its juice is also very effective against pimples, dark spots, and tan. It makes the skin glow within minutes. So, if you are worried about your dark spots, acne, or pimples, let’s help you out. Today, we will share with you some easy methods of using lemon juice on the skin.

Lemon Toner: Before applying lemon toner, wash your face thoroughly. Apply any light moisturizer according to your skin type. Take lemon juice and mix an equal amount of water in it, and apply it lightly on the face with the help of cotton and wait till it dries off completely. Using it regularly will help reduce your dark spots and give you clear glass-like skin.

Lemon Face Mask: You do not need to do much to use lemon as a face mask. To apply this mask, clean the face with mild face wash; apply lemon juice directly on your face, or else you can just simply mix the juice with any other face mask as per your choice.

Lemon Juice Water: To deal with your pimples naturally, you can prepare a liquid by mixing lemon juice and water in a spray bottle; or you can also rub lemon directly on the face. Apply the mixture on the face, leave it for about 10 minutes, and then clean it with cold water. Use lemon juice daily to avoid pimples and pigmentation, and for better results.

Lemon Juice and Honey: Take lemon juice and honey in a container and mix them well. Apply this mixture to the acne-affected area with your fingertips or brush, and then leave it on for five to ten minutes. Wash the area with water. Try to follow this remedy at least once a day to get results soon.

Lemon Juice and Yogurt: Take lemon juice and yoghurt in a bowl and mix them thoroughly to make a thick paste. Then apply this paste on the pimple and dark spot affected area of your face. Now, leave it for a few minutes until it dries completely. Then after a few minutes, wash the area with water. This remedy will provide an instant glow to your face.

