For Her ‘Saturday Night Date’, Huma Qureshi Picks A Printed Black Maxi Dress

It’s not possible to talk about fashion, without mentioning our glam girl Huma Qureshi. Known for her ultimate style game, the actress makes our jaws drop each time with her choice of outfits. From the enthralling sharara sets and sarees to chic dresses and co-ord sets, Huma has done it all. You can even trust her to bring out the boss vibes with her blazer suit.

Huma was recently creating quite a buzz on the internet. Courtesy: Her uber-stylish black maxi dress. For the weekend vibe, Huma Qureshi picked her OOTD from the shelves of fashion designer K’ostume County. She was styled to perfection by Dhruv Aditya Dave. Her satin dress featured black and white abstract prints all over.The drawstring keyhole opening around the bust and the cut-out details at the midriff elevated the style quotient of the outfit. A plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit brought the much-needed oomph to her avatar. The body-hugging dress accentuated her curves and she looked absolutely ravishing.

From the accessory department, Huma Qureshi opted for blue stone-embedded earrings and rings from The House of Shikha. A pair of stylish white stilettos from Givenchy complemented her outfit. Her glam picks included a glowy skin, blushed cheeks, nude lips and bold eye makeup, which perfectly matched her Bijit Crochet handbag. She pulled back her tresses into a sleek ponytail. Posting the snaps, Huma Qureshi wrote, “Party Mode On! Swipe to find my Saturday Night Date".

Let us tell you Huma Qureshi’s weekend date was with her Double XL co-star Sonakshi Sinha, who also wowed us with her chic avatar. Sonakshi layered a black bralette with a sheer bodycon top with animal prints and teamed it with a pair of black trousers with wide legs. Her glam included radiant skin, winged eyes, and muted brown lipstick.

