For This Look, Sonam Kapoor Borrows Mom Sunita’s Jewellery; Husband Anand Reacts

Sonam Kapoor was seen wearing jewellery belonging to her mother to accessorise an off-white couture outfit

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: December 08, 2022, 16:43 IST

New Delhi, India

The entirety of Sonam's look is from India Couture Week 2021 by Anamika Khanna. (Images - Instagram)
Sonam Kapoor who sets the internet on fire every time she shares her pictures is back. This time, she posted her photographs from a wedding ceremony of a close friend. Sonam Kapoor was seen donning an off-white couture outfit that she accessorised with her mother’s jewellery. She captioned the post, "Dress code opulent! The only way to do it is in a couture."

For her outfit, the actress opted for a one-shoulder kurta, palazzo pants and a long cape jacket that featured floral gold thread embroidery, sequin work, and heavy gota patti adornments on the asymmetrical border. She wore it with palazzo pants that come decked in golden applique work, zari overlay and taar embroidery. Her outfit was completed with a shawl-style cape jacket with similar handwork on the borders.

The whole ensemble is from Anamika Khanna’s India Couture Week 2021 collection to whom she also gave credits to in her caption. She wore the outfit by accessorising it with gold jhumkis, a statement maang tika and matching bracelets.

For the glam picks, Sonam chose golden smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, nude brown lips, rouged cheeks, darkened brows, and sharp contouring. Adding the finishing touch to Sonam’s makeup was a braided centre-parted hairdo.

The picture received a lot of likes from her fans and followers. But what caught everyone’s attention was a sweet comment by her husband, Anand Ahuja. He dropped a Princess emoji on the post. Her uncle actor Sanjay Kapoor also commented with heart and heart-eye emojis. “So Beautiful And Stunning," one of her fans wrote, while another one commented, “Beauty."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo role in Netflix’s thriller AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She has recently finished shooting for the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija.

