Forget Princess Diana's Revenge Dress, Now Revenge Makeup Is The Ultimate Heartbreak Solution

After ‘revenge dressing’, it is ‘revenge makeup’ which has now become the best way to channel their vengeance in the form of glam. Well, what is ‘revenge dressing’ if you may ask? The concept dates back to the summer of 1994 when Princess Diana stepped out in a skin-tight, off-shoulder black mini-dress, disobeying royal protocols. It was the same night when her husband Prince Charles admitted his love affair with Camilla Parkes Bowles during a television interview. Designed by Christina Stambolian, this appearance of Princess Diana at the Serpentine Summer party was popularised as a ‘sartorial sword’ aimed at Charles.

Ever since Princess Diana’s bold move, ‘revenge dressing’ became an actual thing for many to manage and heal from a heartbreak. A modern spinoff of the concept that’s now trending on the internet is called ‘revenge makeup’ which beauty lovers are obsessing over.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did You Know Princess Diana Refrained From Wearing Chanel? Find Out the Reason Here

What exactly is ‘revenge makeup’?

Just like ‘revenge dressing, the spinoff concept is simply about celebrating body positivity and self-confidence while going through the difficult time of heartbreak. It has now grown to channel all the clammed-up feelings of vengeance and divert them to boost self-esteem when one’s hurting. The aim is to accomplish healing, lift one’s own mood and ultimately have fun with the shades of makeup palette.

What do beauty influencers have to say about ‘revenge makeup’?

Advertisement

According to a report by New York Post, for Tiktok influencer Sophie Smith, who hails from Montreal Canada, ‘revenge makeup’ is all about feeling ‘confident’ and ‘empowered’ to deal with heartache. She deems it as an effective way to indirectly tell your ex that, “I’m going to take my power back." Smith emphasized she turns into a baddie while she’s in her revenge makeup, “like my edginess demands a different level of respect."

ALSO READ: Did You Know Queen Elizabeth Chose Kindness Over Cruelty by Banishing Fur from her Royal Wardrobe?

Another influencer Sarah New, loves to opt for red shade lipstick to give a devilish smirk to her ‘revenge makeup. “The best revenge isn’t about getting back at another person, it’s about yourself, and doing that through makeup can be very empowering," she explained.

Advertisement

How to get the perfect ‘revenge makeup’ look?

Notably, ‘revenge makeup’ entails all that is bold and glamorous, while there have been many variations of the beauty trend but there are a few things that remain constant. When it comes to the eyes, the focus is to keep them dark or smoky with perfectly lined cat eyes and flutter eyelashes. Meanwhile, the lips have to be bold with the involvement of a lip liner.

ALSO READ: Princess Diana Death Anniversary: When Kate and Meghan Donned Jewels From the Princess of Wales’ Collection

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here