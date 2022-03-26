Four Exercises That Will Help You Get Rid of Belly Fat

The fat in and around a person’s belly not only takes a toll on our personality but also poses several health risks. According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, fat accumulated in and around the belly causes serious diseases like high blood pressure, type two diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. Jayne Gomez of America’s biggest training institute, Fyt personal training, has suggested four exercises to reduce belly fat.

High Knee

The high knee is regarded as the ultimate fat-burning workout. It works on your complete body and doesn’t require any special equipment. To exercise, all you have to do is stand up straight and alternately bring your knees up to your chest height. Do three sets of 15 high knees with each leg.

Plank

Plank is one of the most efficient and beneficial workouts for calorie burning. Plank engages multiple muscles at the same time, improving core strength.

Doing Plank may appear simple, yet it needs a great deal of balance. To execute the plank, come in the position of a pushup, ensure that your hands remain parallel to the floor. Do not let your body bend. Do three sets of 30 seconds each.

Mountain Climber

The mountain climber is a high-intensity calorie-burning activity that raises your heart rate. Get into a plank position, pull your one knee as far as you can towards your chest. Switch legs, bringing one knee in and pulling the other out. Do three sets of 15 times with each leg.

Seated Knee Tucks

Lean back and sit with your hands on the mat and your legs completely stretched. Bring your knees to your chest by bending your legs. Hold for a moment or two before completely extending.

Keep your back straight and your upper body firm, while executing sitting knee tucks. Exhale as you pull your knees to your chest, squeeze your abs, and rely on your core strength to keep your body stable. Do three sets of 15 times each.

