Four Healthy Drinks to Support Your Yoga Practices

Yoga has become immensely popular over the years. It is a symbol of universal aspiration for health and well-being. Yoga asanas help in improving flexibility, strength, balance in life, and attaining harmony.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, Yoga is a health assurance with zero budget. It became a part of our lives, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. While exercise is crucial for physical well-being, maintaining a good diet and staying hydrated is equally important for overall health. Healthy drinks that you take before and after the sessions play a vital role. They add to the benefits that yoga offers.

List of healthy drinks that should be consumed for better benefits:

Hot water mixed with honey:

Start your day with a cup of hot water with honey. It is the best recipe when it comes to detoxing your body. Regular consumption of honey water will instantly boost your immunity. It will not only improve your digestive system but will also help in quick weight loss.

Coconut water:

Most yoga practitioners consume coconut water following their yoga sessions. Coconut water contains calcium and magnesium which helps one manage stress and relieve muscle tension. It gives you instant energy and is good for your skin as well.

Ginger Tea (Adrak ki Chai):

Many of us drink ginger tea whenever we catch a cold. Ginger tea is widely recognised around the world, especially in India and China, as an effective herb with great health benefits. Ginger tea helps in the respiratory, digestive and circulatory systems. Research also shows that ginger tea has beneficial effects on weight.

Lemon water:

Many people are dehydrated because they don’t drink enough water. Adding lemon to water before the yoga session will keep you hydrated. It will also keep hunger at bay and help in your weight loss journey.

