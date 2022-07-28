Four Signs Your relationship is Being Mistreated

Being in a relationship and making every effort to ensure that it is happy and successful is lovely; it demonstrates how involved and considerate you are for the bond that you share with your spouse. Although you have been outgoing, accepting of your relationship, and vocal about it on social media and in your personal circles because you are confident in your partner, it must be very perplexing if your partner avoids interacting with you in public and declines to introduce you to family or friends. If they don’t, there’s a potential that your partner is benefiting from your connection while you aren’t.

Here are four signs that your relationship is being abused and you are being fleeced:

1. They attempt to cancel plans with family members or friends

Every time you are eager to go out and enjoy yourself with your partner, ask them to bring their friends or family along since, after all, the more people there are, the more fun it is, right? You converse with people, learn new tales, and of course, develop a close relationship with their loved ones. However, if they try to avoid including their friends or family in any of these activities, it may be a clue that you are the target of a scam.

2. You always meet in a desolate location

For things to stay interesting and enjoyable, going out to exciting locations is essential. However, if your spouse insists on meeting and hanging out in remote or unfamiliar locations and tries to avoid gatherings where there are others who could know you or your partner, it’s a hint that they are avoiding interacting with you in public.

3. They never discuss their friends or relatives

Talking with your friends about your family or simply sharing memories is something that is just so common. Going down memory lane and wanting your spouse to know who you were and what you did before you two started dating might help to deepen your relationship. However, if your partner consistently avoids topics involving their friends or relatives and withholds information about their background, it is obvious that you are being taken advantage of.

4. You don’t use any of their social media

Taking photos together comes naturally, and you know it’s for memories, right? And if you are confident in your relationship, there is nothing wrong with sharing those lovely photos on social media. If your partner doesn’t update you or post anything on their social network, it is strange and potentially suspicious that they are pocketing. You should talk to your spouse if you see a trend even if there may be a lot of logical explanations for pocketing, which can be quite puzzling. Communication can help address problems, but always be vigilant!

