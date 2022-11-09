Four Tips To Keep Your Bladder Healthy As You Age

While people are busy working on improving their physical health, they often overlook how important the bladder is. It is a hollow organ that stores urine and is located in the lower abdomen. The flexibility of our bladder decreases with growing age.

As a result, it might make you visit the loo more often. Not taking care of your bladder can lead to serious health problems and result in painful urination and urine leakage. As per EveryDayHealth’s reports, making the following changes to your lifestyle can prevent you from facing the aforementioned problems.

Drink more fluids:

Gopal Badlani, MD, of the Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and specialist in bladder issues says one should drink about eight glasses of water regularly. Doing so helps in preventing bladder infection by flushing out bacteria from your urinary tract. If you are drinking more water than that and feel the need to empty your stomach often, then cut back on your intake. He also recommended people abstain from drinking caffeinated sodas and coffees as they make one urinate more.

Avoid consumption of Tobacco:

Badlani warns people to avoid consuming tobacco as it increases the risk of bladder cancer. He mentioned that smokers are three times more likely to get bladder cancer as compared to non-smokers.

Walk Regularly:

People who are sedentary or heart patients must develop a habit of walking to avoid fluid buildup during the day. Not doing so can cause them the need to visit the loo frequently at night.

Be more diet conscious:

Interstitial cystitis is a condition that can result in bladder pain, an urgent requirement to urinate, and sexual dysfunction. Badlani says that certain foods can worsen the symptoms. He mainly pointed out acidic foods like tomatoes and orange juice which are likely to be linked to flare-ups.

