Four Unhealthy Drinks Which Can Act as Speed Breaker in Your Weight Loss Journey

People who are on a weight loss journey often turn to liquid items more than solid foods. There is a misconception that beverages do not lead to weight gain. Beverages that have high sugar and calorie content can bring your diet to zero despite making several efforts. While many processed drinks label them as healthy, not all are. Let’s look at some of the drinks which can slow down your weight loss process and lead to you gaining even more weight.

Aerated Drinks

Aerated drinks or sodas are nothing just sugar and calories. These drinks may satisfy your taste buds and give you energy but their high sugar content leads to weight gain. They also have a high acidic level which causes the problem of acidity and affects your digestion.

Bottled Juices

No matter how much the brand claims it to be healthy, processed drinks are not beneficial, be it juices. Fruit juices are prepared by using some added preservatives and taste enhancers which makes them unsuitable for weight loss. You might be getting additional nutrients from them but we can’t forget the amount of sugar you’ll be taking with those nutrients. Therefore, try to have fresh juices or sliced fruits instead of bottled juices.

Milkshakes

Milkshakes are made with milk, sugar, ice cream, and added flavoured items. While fruit shakes like banana or strawberry can be a little healthy, other flavours like vanilla and chocolate are a big no during weight loss. Milk, sugar, ice cream and chocolate are all fat and calories. Milkshakes are heavy and they can lead to you gaining extra kilos if consumed regularly.

Alcohol

You must have heard of the term ‘Beer Belly’. It sums up what alcohol like a beer can do to your body. Alcohol has multiple negative impacts on the body and one of them is slowing down the fat-burning process of the body. Alcohol can also make you feel hungry frequently which leads to eating more than your body needs. It is one of the reasons why alcohol slows down the metabolic system.

