French Artist Reimagines World After Climate Catastrophe in these Eerie Images

Accepting and addressing climate change as one of the biggest problems the entire Earth is facing is a task too tedious and tumultuous. Unfortunately, fear is the only way to align people’s mindsets toward fighting climate change one day, one effort at a time.

And what better way to instill this fear in the hearts of the masses than by showing them glimpses of what might happen after a climate catastrophe. Only if we could have a time machine to peek into the future. Though something of that nature is not possible, a French photographer and digital artist, Fabien Barrau, through a series called ‘News From The Future,’ is doing something similar on social media.

Fabien shows various known spots in the world buried under the consequences of climate change. He posts his creations on Instagram which gives us a hint of what will be the cost of not taking this climate change seriously and the aftermath of the mayhem waiting for future generations, if they will make it through it.

Here’s one of his creations displaying the Colosseum situated in Rome completely covered with sand. Quoting Lord Byron in the caption, Fabien writes, “When falls the Coliseum, Rome shall fall; And when Rome falls – the world."

Take a look:

Here’s another monument, the Pride of Paris – Eiffel Tower – in ruins.

“I am coming back from the future, news is not good," writes Fabien, in the caption coupled with this picture.

Here’s New York City from the year 2476. “We are just a memory."

A glimpse into what an abandoned Chicago would look like in the future.

“I remain convinced that a simple image can have more impact on people. Especially the youngest, to understand the probabilities of the consequences of inaction. This series is a personal work of anticipation of the consequences of climate change," Fabien told Vice. He added that this is not a scientific but an artistic work where he is inspired by the “probabilities of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) data."

IPCC, in February, released a report warning the world that the window to avoid dire consequences of climate change is about to close and if we miss that, then a catastrophic reality is inevitable. Though photoshopped, the images are impacting enough to convince people from making the right choices in the right direction for a healthier, more beautiful world.

