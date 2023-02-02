Fresh Or Dry Ginger? Expert Explains Which One Is Healthier For You

Ginger is being used for its medicinal properties for ages. It is said to be effective in treating health problems like flu, cold, and nausea. A commonly found ingredient in Indian households, ginger can be either consumed fresh or in its dry form. In both ways, the taste remains more or less the same. But, have you ever wondered which form of ginger is healthier for you?

According to ayurveda expert Rekha Radhamony, dry ginger can be better than fresh ginger for multiple reasons. In an Instagram post, she explains why dry ginger is a real hero by breaking down four of its major benefits.

Balances vata

According to her, dry ginger helps in decreasing vata while consuming fresh ginger might result in increasing vata. Dry ginger helps in balancing it. If you are suffering from gas or bloating then chewing fresh ginger or drinking fresh ginger tea may not be of great help. Instead, consider opting for dry ginger and consuming it with water.

Great for constipation

Dry ginger has mid-laxative properties which makes it good for treating constipation. “If you find it difficult to pass your bowels in the morning, drink a glass of dry ginger water," Rekha Radhamony recommends. Dry ginger water is easy to prepare and very convenient to include in your diet.

Non-drying

Another benefit of dried ginger is that it has a non-drying nature or property of “snigdha". This, according to the Ayurveda expert, makes it good for long-term use. On the other hand, fresh ginger is drying in nature or has “rooksha" property due to which it should only be used once in a while.

Reduces mucous

The dried form of ginger is “kapha decreasing" which makes it a good option for tackling seasonal flu, cough, cold, and upper respiratory tract disorders. Fresh ginger isn’t that useful for this purpose as it increases kapha.

