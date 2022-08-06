Friendship Day Special: 5 Unique Gift Ideas For Your Best Friend

Friendship Day is celebrated on August 7. The day is marked to cherish and strengthen the bond between friends. Friends are indeed an integral part of our lives. They are the ones we turn to whenever we face any problem. From sharing troubles to exchanging gossip and most importantly, having a shoulder to lean on, true friendships are the most precious gifts one can find.

Gone are the days when we used to gift friendship bands, cards, and chocolates to our friends. If you are confused about what to gift your friend and make them feel special, here are the 5 unique gift ideas to present to your partner in crime, that will surely bring a smile to their face.

1. Photo frames

There are several unique photo frame designs available in the market. To mark the special bond, you can put a picture with your friend and cherish it for a lifetime.

2. Caricature showpiece

Get an artistic representation of human caricatures and add your face to it by cutting a photograph. You can also get a caricature of yourself and your friend.

3. Gift basket

If you are planning on giving something slightly different to your friend, then the best decision would be to opt for a gift basket. A box of chocolates, a small poster, a coffee mug, a favourite plush toy, and a key ring can be your pick.

4. DIY Card Boxes

Quite different from other types of greeting cards, the DIY card is a unique form of a gift. It comes in a box-shaped design and you have to unravel it step by step by opening multiple folds. You can turn creative and fill the card with some friendship quotes, pictures, doodles, and small stickers, making it look attractive.

5. Combo gift

If you want to keep it simple, then going for a combo gift would be the best. A set of coffee mugs and cushions or you can give them a book of their choice alongside a photo frame. Combos are quite unique gift ideas and you will find several options to surprise your best friend.

