Delhi, the capital city of India, is known for its rich culture and heritage. Most of the tourists and travellers like to visit the historical places and local markets in the city. But do you know about its famous temples? There are many ancient as well as new-age temples in Delhi, known for their beauty and excellent architecture. Visiting these temples can make your journey memorable. Here are the most popular temples of Delhi that you can head to for some spiritual awakening.

Akshardham Temple

Akshardham Temple is among the grand temples of the country, famous all over the world. It is located near Laxmi Nagar in Delhi. This temple is dedicated to Swaminarayan. One can get to know about his teachings and struggles in life. Everything is truly inspirational here. The temple has a great architectural structure. The light and sound show organised in the temple premises is a magnificent spectacle.

Chhatarpur Temple

Chhatarpur Temple is a blend of both South and North Indian temples, its architecture is a major point of attraction for tourists. A huge crowd of devotees gather in this temple during Navratri. Goddess Durga, Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped in this temple.

Lotus Temple

Lotus Temple is also one of the popular temples of Delhi, which was built in 1979 by the Baha’i organisation. This new-age temple signifies unity and freedom from the bondage of belief in any religion. This is why the temple has no altars, shrines or idols. The architecture of the temple looks a lot like the Opera House situated in Sydney, Australia.

Hanuman Temple

A huge statue of Lord Hanuman is worshipped in this temple, located in Jhandewalan. The temple is specially swarmed by devotees on Tuesday, as it is considered the day of Lord Hanuman.

Kalkaji Temple

Kalkaji Temple is also known as Jayanti Peeth or Manokamna Siddh Peeth Mandir. Built in the year 1764 AD, this is the oldest temple in Delhi. It is dedicated to Hindu Goddess Kali. The temple is considered highly sacred by devotees.

Laxmi Narayan Temple

Delhi’s Laxmi Narayan Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Built in 1933, the multi-storied structure is constructed with red sandstone. The temple is also known as Birla Mandir. Apart from the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Laxmi, you will also find several wall paintings and beautiful carvings on the walls.

ISKCON Temple

Delhi’s ISKCON Temple, dedicated to Lord Krishna, is located on the Hare Krishna Hills, East of Kailash. The beautiful carvings and calm atmosphere of the temple are very much liked by the tourists and devotees. Huge crowds gather in the temple on the occasion of Janmashtami.

