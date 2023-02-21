From Alia Bhatt To Ananya Panday: Take Cues From These Celebrity-Inspired Bridesmaid Outfits

As a bridesmaid, it is quite an emotional day for you. Your best friend is getting married, and you will be there to witness this magical moment. To make the D-day extra special, you need to put together a perfect opportunity that will not overshadow the bride’s wedding attire, but at the same time sets you apart. So, if you love ethnic wear, her wedding is the place to flaunt your gorgeous drapes. Looking for inspiration? We have curated a list just for you.

Alia Bhatt

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt made heads turn in this silver saree. The Bloni sterling silver drape is made from waste recycled nylon and repurposed degradable faux leather. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse. For accessories, Alia opted for statement jhumkas. Makeup? Glowing skin, nude lips and highlighter on her cheeks.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh wore a red floral top and teamed it up with matching gharara pants and a shrug from the shelves of Arpita Mehta. The three-piece number was subtle yet dramatic and is a perfect outfit to wear as a bridesmaid. A pair of earrings and white bangles rounded off the look.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday

Advertisement

If you are looking for something sophisticated, take a cue from Ananya Panday’s fashion diaries. Her pick - a Tarun Tahiliani olive saree, adorned with see-through tulle, floral embellishments and hand embroidered threadwork border. Ananya wore an ivory bustier with Swarovski crystals encrusted in it. She accessorized herself with a pearl and diamond choker and bracelet. For makeup, she went with glowing skin and glossy lips.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s ruffle saree stole a million hearts. The number featured white embroidery. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse. Kriti wore a statement choker necklace and studs. For her beauty picks, she chose flawless skin, beaming highlighter and muted pink lips.

Yami Gautam Dhar

Chuck the six-yard and set major bridesmaid goals in this stunning Kurta set. Courtesy: Yami Gautam Dhar. She chose a pastel grey kurta set with brocade work. The satin silk pants and an organza silk odhani added drama to the outing. She styled the ensemble with silver earrings and a ring.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here