From Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Divas Drop Cues To Transform Everyday Dressing With Pretty Florals

Florals are a fashion staple. From micro prints to gorgeous larger blooms and more, they instantly give a fresh update to your closet. While we are about to witness the summer season in full swing, the floral trend has already taken over the fashion charts. Needless to say, we are in for some style inspiration from Bollywood divas, who have embraced the style in different yet appealing ways. Whether we talk about a fashion statement in chic minis to adorning embellished florals, they have redefined the floral style in their own way. So, if you’re planning to revamp your spring wardrobe anytime soon, take cues from here.

Advertisement

Promotions call for one too many stylish outfits. Kriti Sanon, who is busy promoting Shehzada, slipped into a white midi dress, featuring colourful floral prints all over. The plunging neckline and balloon sleeves along with a backless midriff-baring detail added more style to the ensemble. Kriti finished off with chunky golden studs and white pumps.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif has repeatedly endorsed the wearability of floral-print dresses. But this time she served spring fashion on a stylish platter. She picked a floral pantsuit which included a long-sleeved tailored blazer with flared trousers. The black outfit was covered with pink floral prints. Underneath, she wore a beige-coloured camisole. With dainty earrings, Katrina opted for a rosy-toned makeup.

Advertisement

Floral dresses are an easy pick. They are minimalist, chic and stylish. Recently, Deepika Padukone wore a custom-made floral midi dress by Gauri and Nainika to Pathaan’s success party. The scoop neckline and back design further lent charm to the floral number. Deepika added sleek bow-back Aquazurra heels, and muted glam to complete her look.

Ananya Panday impressed fans by channelling her ethnic glam for her latest photoshoot. We have to say, her elegant floral lehenga set by Torani took away all the limelight. The ethereal ensemble featured a dreamy lehenga skirt adorned with maximalist pink floral motifs. It came with a multicoloured bralette with a vibrant chevron print. A printed powder-blue dupatta rounded off her ethnic outing.

Alia Bhatt and fun prints go hand in hand. For her appearance on Koffee with Karan, she wore a pink ruched cutout bodycon dress with printed red petals on it. The outfit perfectly combined modern design with the finest textiles. It was created by Polish designer Magda Butrym, who is known for her meticulous hand-finished details such as pleating, crocheting, and embroidery, designed her chic outfit.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here