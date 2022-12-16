From Alia Bhatt’s Ivory Saree To Hansika Motwani’s Red Lehenga, The Gorgeous Brides In 2022

The year 2022 celebrated love like never before. We got to witness some of our favourite celebrities getting married to the love of their lives. Be it the intimate ceremony of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor or the dreamy wedding of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, celebrity weddings were indeed a highlight of this year. And, do we have to mention that the brides won our hearts with their wedding fashion game? While some stars took the traditional route for their bridal look, others made unconventional choices.

Let’s take a look at some of our Bollywood divas who swooned us with their bridal outfits:

1.Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony. For her big day, Alia opted for an embroidered white and golden saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It also had an ivory tissue veil which rounded off the attire. Her wedding jewellery, including a matha patti, choker necklace, earrings, bracelets, bangles and rings, came with a touch of regal elegance. Alia left her tresses open and wore minimalist soft-glow makeup.

2.Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy got married to her long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in Goa in January 2022. Their wedding took place across two ceremonies - Bengali and Malayali. For the Bengali nuptials, Mouni wore a gorgeous red lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. On the other hand, for the Malayali wedding, she draped herself in a red and white Garad silk saree with traditional temple gold jewellery.

3.Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s fairytale wedding is one of our all-time favourites. The couple got hitched on June 9. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she wore a lace and sequin embroidered saree from JADE by Monica and Karishma. A matching floor-sweeping train was just another element added to her bridal look.

4.Karishma Tanna

Ditching the traditional hue, Karishma Tanna embraced pastel colours for her bridal outfit. The actress tied the knot with real estate investor Varun Bangera on February 5. She slipped into a romantic soft pink lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock. A similar colour tissue veil with zari sleek borders rounded off her wedding dress.

5.Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar got hitched on February 19. Shibani took the unconventional route for her wedding outfit and made for a gorgeous bride. Her non-traditional bridal attire was a strapless red and beige lace embroidered gown. It featured a corset bodice and flowy bottom, along with a long red veil. Barely-there makeup, and minimal jewels complemented her look.

6.Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal left us mesmerised with their wedding pictures. Even though the couple was legally married, the wedding ceremonies took place this year, in October. Richa made for an ethereal bride as she wore a regal sharara set by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Accessories? The actress picked a traditional passa, statement earrings, a nath, a choker necklace and bracelets that completed her bridal look.

7.Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani and her long-time boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya, got married on December 4 in Jaipur. Hansika looked beautiful as ever in a traditional red lehenga which was laced with heavy golden embroidery. She paired it with a red veil with golden scallop borders, the traditional red bangles along with kaleere.

Which one is your favourite look?

