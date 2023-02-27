The celebration of colours is just around the corner. Yes, we are talking about Holi. This year, Holi will be observed on March 8. From painting the town in a rainbow hue with a variety of vibrant colours to consuming bhang, and sweets in large quantities, it’s just a matter of days before the festive fever begins. Like adults, children are also excited to splash an array of colours on their friends and delve into euphoria. However, with fun, there also comes an additional responsibility for parents to make sure that their children engage in a safe Holi. Chemical gulal powder, playful fights, water balloons, and water gun attacks, all add up to the concern.

If you are worried about how to let your child enjoy Holi by making sure that they are safe, these childcare tips will help you out.

Use organic/eco-friendly colours:

Synthetic colours are a big no when it comes to children. They often contain harmful chemicals that can irritate your child’s skin, paving the way for rashes and allergies. Hence, you should use organic Holi colours that are skin-friendly. Not only are they gentle on your kid’s skin but will also come off easily after a thorough wash. You can even opt for natural, homemade colours from turmeric, henna, and sandalwood.

Avoid water balloons:

Although water balloons undoubtedly heighten the enjoyment of Holi, they can pose a risk to your kid. When someone playfully throws a water balloon at their friend, the person getting struck might feel pain. The situation turns worse when the water balloon hits a sensitive body part. Hence, encourage your child to avoid playing with water-filled balloons and to avoid those people carrying one.

Wear the right clothing:

Dressing your youngster in full-sleeved clothes is one of the best ways to prevent Holi colours from coming into contact with their skin. It is advisable that they must dress in full-length pants, or trousers with tops having full sleeves. The full-coverage attire will protect your young one from anyone trying to play with them using artificial colours, reducing the harmful effects.

Safe use of pichkaris

Splashing coloured water through pichkaris often adds up to the element of fun in Holi. However, before your kid darts for the streets using a pichkari, make them understand that they should never use the device to spray colours on someone’s face, ears, or mouth.

Look out for your kid

Make sure you stay with your kid or assign an adult in your family to have an eye on them while your youngster is having fun playing Holi with their buddies. Children might accidentally consume colours while enjoying themselves, which can cause serious illnesses. As a result, to avoid such a situation, always keep your little one on guard.

