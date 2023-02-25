The use of microwaves has become quite common these days. We mostly use microwaves for cooking, baking and heating food. Due to its excessive use, the oven also gets greasy and dirty. To clean such electronic items you should follow some important instructions. However, people often make some mistakes while cleaning the microwave. So, let us tell you some important tips to keep in mind while cleaning the microwave.

Wipe the oven with a clean cloth

You can use a clean cloth, paper, or tissue to clean the oven. For this, roll the paper or cloth and keep it in the microwave. Now turn it on for 1 to 2 minutes. After this, wipe the microwave with the same paper or cloth. This will easily clean the microwave.

Use baking soda

You can use baking soda to remove the dark stains from the microwave. For this, you need to prepare a paste by adding water to baking soda. Now apply this paste to the stains on the oven and after 5 to 10 minutes, rub the stains with a sponge and clean them. Clean the oven with wet paper or cloth. This will immediately remove the stains from the microwave.

Use lemon or vinegar

You can also use white vinegar or lemon juice to clean the microwave. But always remember to not apply vinegar directly to the microwave. In this case, first, pour vinegar on the cloth then clean the microwave with this cloth.

Use orange slices and apple cider vinegar

Take some orange slices and squeeze out the juice from them. Now add one cup of water to it and pour this mixture into a microwave-safe bowl. Or, if you have apple cider vinegar, take a small amount of it and dissolve it with one cup of water in a microwave-safe bowl. Now, place this bowl in the microwave and turn it on for a few minutes till the mixture boils and the window steams up. Let it cool down before opening the door, then remove the bowl and clean it from the inside with a sponge.

Do not forget to unplug

While cleaning the microwave, some people forget to unplug it. This may also put you at risk of electrocution. Therefore, before cleaning the electronic items, turn off the switch and remove the plug from the switchboard. Now you can start cleaning the microwave.

