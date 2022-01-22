From Basil to Black Pepper: Meet the Immunity Boosters

We have witnessed a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases in the last few months. To protect yourself against Omicron and other variants of Covid-19, it is essential to boost your immunity. Body immunity is the most powerful weapon in the fight against Coronavirus and disease prevention.

Some Ayurvedic offerings can help boost immunity amidst the pandemic situation. Basil, turmeric, and black pepper are all excellent immunity boosters.

Antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties are abundant in basil, turmeric, and black pepper. Apart from preventing coughs, colds, and fevers, they can also aid in the reduction of any type of inflammation in the body. They can also help with body pain, digestive issues and fatigue.

These Ayurvedic offerings are said to be high in nutrients and have antioxidant properties. All of these things work together to protect you from all types of variants of the Coronavirus as well as seasonal diseases.

Basil leaves contain camphene, cineole, and eugenol, which may help strengthen your immune system and protect you from bacterial and viral infections. In this case, consuming basil decoction or tea helps to protect the body from diseases in a variety of ways.

Consumption of black pepper, on the other hand, can help with fever, cold cough, and infection. Black pepper contains compounds that augment metabolism, gut health, and brain function.

Turmeric comprises curcumin, an active ingredient that can help heal pain and wounds. Curcumin also aids in the improvement of metabolism and immunity. When turmeric is mixed with milk, it provides a number of additional benefits, including relief from sleep disorders and flu.

How to consume these Ayurvedic offerings?

Add 5 to 6 basil leaves, 2 pinches of black pepper, and a piece of crushed turmeric to a glass of water and bring it to a boil. When the water has been reduced to half its original volume, add honey and drink it like tea. If you don’t like sweet flavour then you can also add black salt and lemon to taste.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

