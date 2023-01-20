Even though winter is the perfect time to laze around, somehow all our friends and family decide to make it the most eventful time of the year, always, which means that you need to keep experimenting with your looks. If you are tense about how to do your glam for the next event that you have to go to, then do not worry at all because we have got your back.

The ‘underpainting’ makeup trend is slightly underrated but it for sure is here to stay because of how versatile it is and because of how gorgeously it transforms your skin. You have guessed it right, it for sure is one of those “keeping it natural" makeup trends and is extremely easy to try out.

People who are obsessed with makeup are going gaga over this trend on social media, and by the looks of it, we can tell that this look is here to stay. But what do you have to do to take part in this trend, it is super simple, all you need to do is reverse your extensive contouring process. Start the whole drill by first applying the bronzer, then the blush followed by the contour and lastly the foundation, instead of going the usual way around.

Use a lot of bronzer and blush while executing this look because you will want to see those layers even after you have applied the foundation. Always, choose a damp blender to blend the look.

Though it might sound simple one needs to be utterly careful of the fact that they do not get the steps wrong, because getting one single step wrong could mean redoing the entire process right from scratch. If you are lucky enough to get it all right the first time, then trust me you are going to want to keep doing this trend over and over again.

