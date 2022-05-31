From Boosting Immunity to Preventing Skin Infection, Bael is Perfect Summer Fruit

Soothing and refreshing beverages go a long way in beating the scorching heat in summers. Aegle Marmelos, commonly known as Bael, is rich in fibre and nutrients like proteins, beta-carotene, fibre, riboflavin and vitamin C. Therefore, Bael is the perfect summer fruit that offers a fine blend of taste and nutrition.

Bael juice is an excellent summer drink, which rejuvenates, cleanses, and nourishes the body with all the nutrients. It is worth noting that Bael juice is one of the oldest traditional drinks in India. Bael is mentioned in ancient Ayurvedic scriptures and therefore it holds much significance in Ayurveda. Let us look at all the health benefits of bael juice.

Boosts Immunity

Bell juice is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, which help in boosting immunity. Drinking bael juice in summers/monsoon will help you to avoid infection caused by bacteria and viruses.

Anti-inflammatory properties

Bael juice has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, so it relaxes and soothes inflamed organs. The pulp of the bael fruit is used along with other ingredients in the Ayurvedic treatment of arthritis.

Blood purifier

Bell juice acts as a blood purifier, as it contains minerals that help remove toxins from the body. In addition, it acts as a natural detoxifier, which helps keep the liver and kidneys healthy.

Regulates cholesterol

Taking bael juice regularly is a great option for you to control blood cholesterol levels. It is a cardio-protective fruit that reduces the risk of heart diseases.

Good for digestion

Bael fruit has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which help in reducing diarrhoea. Therefore, to avoid problems related to digestion, you should drink this magical juice.

Preventing skin infection

Skin problems and rashes are common during summers. Due to the anti-bacterial, anti-fungus, and anti-inflammatory properties of bael, it is an excellent remedy for skin infections.

