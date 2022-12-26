From Brown Tones To Multipurpose Spaces: Top 5 Interior Design Trends That Ruled 2022

Interior decor trends lie at the intersection of what people need from their homes and their aesthetic sensibilities. The year 2022, largely understood to be the post-pandemic era, has left a deep imprint on how people are viewing their living spaces. People now need their home spaces to serve as a place of both work and relaxation. There is a strong need for privacy-offering spaces within homes. At the same time, there seems to be an ingrained craving for closeness to nature that has come to the forefront in recent times. These demands shaped the interior design trends of 2022.

Nature-inspired: Objects and shapes inspired by nature became very popular this year as the popularity of the nature theme saw a boost. Wallpapers and murals featuring leaves, indoor plants, and earthy textures were integrated into many home designs.

Brown tones: Tones of brown gave a sense of calm. Coupled with light brown, beige, chocolate, camel, and other shades of the palette, brown gives a warm and elegant look.

Elevated outdoor furniture: Elevated outdoor furniture gained popularity as people looked for more breathing space outside of the four walls of the house. Outdoor swings, potted plants, and furniture sets for patios and verandahs significantly improved the house’s design. From tiles to furniture, this category saw massive expansion this year.

Curves: Softer shapes and angles, especially curves give off a sense of a safe, friendly, and welcoming space. Furniture as well as architecture with such forms was quite popular this year.

Multipurpose spaces: With the incoming and continuance of the work-from-home (WFH) culture, there was a need for spaces to serve more purposes. People made spaces in their bedrooms for exercise equipment, guest rooms were fitted with desks to facilitate WFH, and dining rooms served as a conference rooms as well.

