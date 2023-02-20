Bungalows and heritage buildings are not only architectural marvels but also hold immense historical and cultural significance. A recent trend has emerged where these buildings are converted into restaurants, offering a distinctive dining experience. The vintage features of these buildings, such as high ceilings, intricate moldings, and expansive windows, imbue them with a unique character and charm, which can be seamlessly integrated into the restaurant’s design and decor. The ambiance created by these buildings can heighten the dining experience and make it truly unforgettable.

Furthermore, transforming heritage buildings and bungalows into restaurants also helps to preserve and showcase these historic structures, allowing them to be appreciated by the public in a new and exciting way. It also provides a unique opportunity to experience the history and culture of the building’s surroundings, making it an exciting destination for food lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

Here are some of the best bungalows and heritage buildings converted into restaurants:

Joshi House, Bandra, Mumbai

Joshi House, a trendy haveli located in the bustling area of Pali Hill, offers an extensive range of international and modern Indian cuisine. From Baked Bried Kunafa and BBQ Korean Paneer to Jackfruit Biryani and Truffle Palak, you can relish a variety of exquisite dishes here. The restaurant’s clean white interiors with sporadic pops of red in the furniture and lighting add to its appeal. The two-story building boasts of a courtyard and a private balcony area for couples, providing an intimate dining experience. Owned by Suren Joshi, a renowned restaurateur and gym owner, Joshi House guarantees a luxurious and indulgent experience.

one8 Commune, Juhu, Mumbai

Set in the former residence of the legendary Kishore Kumar, this restaurant pays homage to his legacy and celebrates the communal spirit of diversity and humanity. The establishment’s warm and inviting atmosphere beckons guests to relax, socialize, and unwind. The restaurant’s design is crafted to create a stylish yet homely ambiance, perfect for a comfortable dining experience.

The Conservatory

The Conservatory, a delightful restaurant in Juhu, is housed in a glasshouse that’s flooded with natural light and adorned with lush greenery from the façade to the ceiling. The eatery is owned by Suren Joshi, the mastermind behind the famed Joshi House. The restaurant’s menu boasts Asian-inspired dishes infused with subtle European flavors, such as the refreshing Persimmon Burrata Salad and the delectable Eggplant Loche Tacos, among other fresh and enticing options.

Nara Thai Colaba

Nara Colaba is a must-visit for those craving authentic Thai cuisine in a contemporary and relaxed setting, coupled with the renowned hospitality that Thailand is known for. The restaurant offers a vibrant and delectable dining experience, leaving patrons delighted and satiated. Be sure to try their signature dishes like the fiery Som Tam (Spicy Raw Papaya Salad), succulent Chicken Satay, savory Stir-Fried Minced Chicken with Chili and Hot Basil Kaprao, and the fragrant Green Curry with Jasmine Rice.

Maai, Assagao, Goa

Maai is located in an ancient 125-year-old Portuguese villa in Assagao, adorned with a fusion of traditional and vernacular-style architecture that incorporates sustainable materials. The restaurant’s interior design is inspired by the essence of Portuguese culture and the soul of Goa, reflecting the core philosophy of Maai. The restaurant’s ambiance emanates a visual charm that captures the quintessential Portuguese home-style, imbued with a rustic and authentic vibe.

Elephant & Co, Kalyani Nagar, Pune

Elephant & Co, located in Pune’s vibrant neighborhood of Kalyani Nagar, is the go-to destination for special seasonal dishes and cocktails. The bar is nestled amidst lush greenery and boasts a rustic ambiance, complete with an outdoor landscape featuring timeless benches and a beloved drunken tree.

