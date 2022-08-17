From Cancer to Taurus, The Most Emotional and Sensitive Zodiac Signs

Human characteristics differ from person to person. While someone is more artistic, others possess technical capabilities. Similarly, certain people tend to feel things more than others and get hurt easily. Be it friendship or relationships, these people are quite sensitive and often take things to heart.

According to astrology, people falling under these 4 zodiac signs are comparatively more emotional than the others.

Cancer

Cancer zodiac sign tops the list of being the most sentimental of all the zodiac signs. Although it is impossible to figure out whether they are deeply hurt. They tend to distance themselves from others and cry alone when in pain. Known to wear their hearts on their sleeves, Cancerians are emotional beings and are often tagged as crybabies.

Pisces

Another member of the water element, Pisces people are termed as extremely sensitive. Their eyes tend to well up at the most minor inconvenience. Pisceans are also masters of holding a grudge, carrying betrayal and disrespect with them. Pisces keeps thinking about a negative incident long after it has happened.

Libra

Although not evident at first glance, if a situation arises, Libras can be quite sensitive. Once they fall in love, they shower their partners with all the affection in the world and expect the same from them. If their love is not reciprocated, Libra’s trust breaks and they spend days and nights being gloomy.

Taurus

Being an Earth element, Taurus people bottle up their emotions inside and are unable to recover from any hurt. In a relationship, if their partner breaks up with them, a Taurean carries their beloved’s memory for a long time and tears up at the thought of their partner.

