From Canola to Avocado, 5 Healthy Cooking Oils You May Opt For

Food plays a significant role in our daily lives. Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner, we pay close attention to nutrition and hygiene in every meal to ensure the health of our family and ourselves.

Have you ever considered using various cooking oils while keeping in mind the nutritional value of food and drink? The market offers a wide variety of cooking oils that are tasty and healthy.

Let’s learn about them:

Extra Virgin Olive Oil: This oil is extremely beneficial to health. The oil maintains heart health because it is high in antioxidant qualities. In addition to this, it lowers the risk of developing cancer.

Canola Oil: A member of the rapeseed family, canola oil is superior cooking oil. Canola oil is made via cross-breeding plants but it is not derived from natural plants. Due to its high mono-saturated fat content and low saturated fat content, this cooking oil is regarded as healthy.

Avocado Oil: Avocado oil is not just healthy and delicious but also rich in nutrients. Avocado oil has a lot of healthy fat. You can cook food using this oil. This oil can also be used raw in salads.

Sesame oil: Sesame oil has a variety of health benefits. It has high nutritional value and it’s rich in unsaturated fat and antioxidants.

Light Olive Oil: Contrary to extra virgin olive oil, light olive oil may be used for cooking without any issues. Baking can also be done using this oil. Because of its neutral test, this oil is referred to as “Light."

