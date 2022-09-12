From Carter Road to Chembur, 5 Best Khau Gallis of Mumbai

Mumbai - The City of Dreams never stops to amaze its tourists with its scenic locations, or spectacular monuments. However, Mumbai is also known for its delectable street foods that leave your taste buds asking for more. Marked with lip-smacking spices Mumbai houses plenty of food stalls and eateries at every nook and corner to satiate the food aficionado in you.

If you are planning to embark on a food tour in the City of Dreams, it would be foolish to miss the famous Khau Gallis of the place. To ease your search, here are 5 of the best Khau Gallis in the city which will leave you impressed.

Carter Road

Having a bustling crowd, the Carter Road Khau Galli in Mumbai is a haven for food lovers. It houses some of the most delicious falafels, paranthas, momos, and Chinese Wok fried rice. You can also indulge in the tastes of gulab jamuns and waffles later on.

Ghatkopar

If you want to savour some South Indian dishes, the Ghatkopar Khau Galli is the place to be. Known to serve the best remix dosa, you will find difficulty in choosing among cheese burst dosa, noodle dosa, thousand island dosa, and the quirky ice cream dosa. The crispy crepes are a must-try.

Zaveri Bazaar

Up for some spicy chaats? Then delve into the popular Zaveri Bazaar Khau Gali that offers some of the most scrumptious snacks like pani puri, uttapam, bhalla papdi, moong dal bhujia, and kachoris. Treat yourself to some refreshing shakes or juices while at this place.

Tardeo

Having both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, Mumbai’s Tardeo Khau Galli boasts delicious biryanis, crispy kebab rolls, exotic sandwiches, and juicy jalebis to finish off a hearty meal.

Chembur

Located a little on the little outskirts of Mumbai, if you are keen on trying some staple Punjabi and Sindh food, the Chembur Khau Galli is worth visiting. Make your heart happy and stomach full by binging on the popular khichda dish, haleem, sheer khurma, Khiri, and baida roti.

