From Cleaning Clogged Sinks To Being Natural Scrub: Know About Multiple Uses Of Salt

Salt is an essential part of the kitchen in every household. Every food item tastes dull without a pinch of salt in it. The white, powdery ingredient makes every dish taste better. Be it cooking some delicious chicken or flavouring your favourite pasta, salt is a primary ingredient for most dishes. Besides cooking, salt can also be used in various ways, which include cleaning and even taking care of your oral hygiene, making it a multipurpose component.

Here are some amazing benefits of salt that will surely blow your mind away:

Cleaning Clogged Sinks

Foul smell and grease in sinks are common household problems. To get rid of that pungent smell and accumulation of oil, dirt, and food in your sinks, all you need to do is add a pinch of salt with a dash of vinegar and some hot water to it. The mixture will give you astonishing results.

Cleaning Chopping Boards

Chopping boards tend to get dirty with the residue of fruits and vegetables sliced on them. To make your chopping board look as good as a new one, you need to simply sprinkle an adequate quantity of salt all over the board, then add a few drops of sliced lemon to it. Rinse the mixture thoroughly after five minutes and voila! You get a sparkly new chopping board.

Cleaning Coffee And Tea Mugs

Salt is also useful to remove coffee and tea stains inside mugs that don’t come off even after washing them rigorously. In such cases, pour a dash of salt with a small quantity of dish soap into your cups, swirl the mixture for some time and rinse it off to get absolutely clean mugs and cups.

Mouthwash

Salt is a great way to maintain oral hygiene. To remove food stuck in between teeth or to get rid of bad breath, you can mix 1 tablespoon of salt with 1 tablespoon of baking soda in half a cup of water. Rinse your mouth thoroughly with this mixture. It will make you feel fresh all day long.

Scrub

Keep those chemically-induced face scrubs at bay by opting for a natural home remedy using salt. Salt acts as a natural scrub that detoxifies your face by removing excess oil and dirt. To make the mixture, just grab half a cup of olive oil and blend it well with one-fourth salt. Apply it evenly on your skin and get desirable glowing skin instantly.

