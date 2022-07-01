From Cleaning Laptop To Removing Lipstick Stains, The Many Uses Of Hand Sanitizer

Following Covid-19, hand sanitizer gained huge momentum across the world. Soon we all started noticing it everywhere from school, reception desks, and at grocery store doors to our bags. However, it is very versatile. Here are some other surprising uses of hand sanitizer other than keeping your hands clean.

Clean Makeup Brushes

The use of dirty makeup brushes can cause infections or pimples on the skin. So, if your makeup brush has gotten dusty and you cannot wash it with soap, then you can use a hand sanitizer.

Clean your Mobile and laptop

No, not like Gopi Bahu from Sath Nibhana Saathiya. Electronic items like mobiles and laptops can never be cleaned with a wet cloth or anything with water. So, to give a shine to your screen, spray some sanitizer on the screen and wipe it off with a clean cloth.

Remove Lipstick Stains

To get rid of lipstick marks from your dress or any other piece of cloth, immediately spray hand sanitizer on it and rub gently. This will make the stains much lighter.

Clean the glass

With the help of sanitizer, you can clean glass windows and doors. Apart from this, you can also clean the mirror with this.

Permanent Marker Marks:

If there is a permanent marker mark on the whiteboard or anything, you can clean the mark using a sanitizer.

(Disclaimer: The tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult the concerned expert before following them at home.)

